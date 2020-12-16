AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
Pesco to suspend power supply to various areas due to maintenance work

  • According to the company’s spokesman the power supply would remain suspended from500 KV Sheikh Muhammmadi Grid Station on December 17,23 and 28 from 9AM to 1PM and as a result consumers of 11 KVBadaber, Moshogagar feeders would face inconveniences.
APP Updated 16 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would suspend power supply to various areas due to maintenance work.

According to the company’s spokesman the power supply would remain suspended from500 KV Sheikh Muhammmadi Grid Station on December 17,23 and 28 from 9AM to 1PM and as a result consumers of 11 KVBadaber, Moshogagar feeders would face inconveniences.

Similarly power Supply would also remain cut off from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on December 17, 22and 24 from 9AM to 1PM and as result consumers of 11 KV Pishtakhara, Bara, Shekh Muhammadi, Noda Payyan feeders would face outages.

He said consumers of 132 KV Peshawar City Connected 11 KV feeders and consumers of 11 KV Bara Banda, New Bara Banda feeders would face inconveniences due to power suspension on December 17, 22 and 24. Other areas that would face outages include consumers of 11 KV R.A Bazar,Jalozai, NSR Cantt, CST Mill, Ghee Mill, HPT , Feroz Sons, Pir Pai, Manki Sharif, MES, GE Army, Armor Core Colony feeders, 11 KV College Town, Cadet College, Sheikhan, Kohat Express, Eid Ghah, Shadi Khel feeders, 11 KV Old Katlang, New Katlang, Old Ghazi, Jamal Gharhi feeders, 11 KV Bogra,Ahmad Wala, Warana, High Way, Karak 1,2, T/Ship Karak , Sabir Abad 1,2 feeders, 66 KV Kurum Ghari and Power House 1, 2 grid connected feeders, 11 KV Manyar, Musa Khel, Shamozai, Brikot, Zara Khela, Kota feeders, 11 KV Khwazakhela, Shin, Charbagh, Shangla, Matta, Charbagh Express, Shawar, Chuprial, Baidara, Shawar Express feeders, consumers of 11 KVOld Timergara, Lal Qila, Old Mayar, Tormang 2,Maidan, New Timergara, New Mayar, Dush Khela, Aka Khel, Odigram, Balambat, Mian Baba Sheikhan, Manyal, Shamshi Khan, Gosam, Warsak, DHQ Timergara feeders and 33 KV Samar Bagh grid connected feeders.

