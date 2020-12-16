Pakistan invites China’s online retail giant to develop Cross-Border e-commerce

Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque has invited JD.Com, one of China’s largest B2C online retailers to develop Cross-Border e-commerce in Pakistan.

The envoy during his visit to JD headquarters situated in Beijing informed that his country has been actively developing its digital economy, and the government has rolled out business friendly policies for SMEs to develop e-commerce.

“It's a good time to develop cross-border e-commerce in Pakistan,” said Ambassador Haque, quoted marketscreener.

In October, the Chinese online retailer initiated a partnership with Transfreight, a Pakistani logistics company. Haque while appreciating the development expressed optimism there will be more such exchanges in future.

“JD has accumulated experiences in supply chain and retail in the past 16 years,” said Stard Huang, Vice Preident of JD.

The VP said that in the future, his company is hopeful to bring more technologies and experiences in retail and logistics to Pakistan, in order to support the country's drive to develop the digital economy.