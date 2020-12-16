AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US authorizes first at-home Covid test, results in 20 minutes

  • Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration said the emergency use authorization represented a "major milestone."
AFP 16 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday authorized its first rapid at-home test for Covid-19, which is available over-the-counter and produces a result in around 20 minutes.

The test, made by California-based Ellume, will sell for around $30 and the company plans to roll out three million units in January 2021, and millions more in subsequent months.

Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said the emergency use authorization represented a "major milestone."

"We are helping expand Americans' access to testing, reducing the burden on laboratories and test supplies, and giving Americans more testing options from the comfort and safety of their own homes," he said.

It is an "antigen" test, meaning it works by detecting a surface molecule of the coronavirus, unlike the more common PCR tests that look for the virus' genetic material.

The technology involved is similar to a home pregnancy test.

The Ellume test uses a nasal swab that doesn't go as far back as the nasopharyngeal swabs used in clinical settings, and is therefore more comfortable to self-administer.

The sample is then inserted into a single-use cartridge.

According to the FDA, it correctly identified 96 percent of positive samples and 100 percent of negative samples in individuals with symptoms.

In people without symptoms, the test correctly identified 91 percent of positive samples and 96 percent of negative samples.

The FDA said that for patients without symptoms, "positive results should be treated as presumptively positive until confirmed by another test as soon as possible."

It added that individuals with positive results should self-isolate and seek additional care from their health care provider, while people who test negative but experience Covid symptoms should also seek follow up with their health care provider.

The home test connects with an app on the user's smartphone to interpret the results.

Results take as little as 20 minutes and are delivered via the app, which requires users to input their zip code and date of birth, to report to public health authorities.

Providing the name and email address is optional.

Ellume developed the test with $30 million in government funding from the National Institutes of Health.

Coronavirus United States Covid test

US authorizes first at-home Covid test, results in 20 minutes

Petrol crisis: PM forms committee to review recommendations of commission report

PDM failed to bring 'political revolution', opposition divided on resignations and long march: Qureshi

President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters