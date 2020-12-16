Biden picks ex-rival Buttigieg as transportation secretary: US media

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden will nominate former campaign rival Pete Buttigieg to be transportation secretary, US media reported Tuesday, a move that would make him the first openly gay member of a presidential cabinet.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of a small town in Indiana, enjoyed a meteoric political rise as he sought the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The 38-year-old Buttigieg mounted a strong challenge to Biden and other Democratic hopefuls before eventually dropping out of the race in March 2020 and endorsing the former vice president.

The Harvard- and Oxford-educated Buttigieg was also the first openly gay person to mount a major presidential campaign in the United States.

He would have to be confirmed by the Senate to join Biden's Cabinet as transportation secretary.

His husband, Chasten Buttigieg, is a drama teacher.

Pete Buttigieg served as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, from 2012-2020 and put his civic duties on hold in 2014 to deploy as a US Navy intelligence officer in Afghanistan.