Three including Rangers official injured in Karachi University cracker attack

Three person including a Rangers official were injured in a cracker attack outside Karachi University on Tuesday.

The Sindh Rangers personnel was discharging his duties outside the Karachi University's Sheikh Zayed gate when he was attacked with a cracker.

Police confirming the attack said the men came on a motorcycle and fled after throwing the cracker at the gate.

They also confirmed that Rangers officials were the target of the attack. The injured officer of the paramilitary force was shifted to a hospital.

Following the attack, additional Rangers personnel have been deployed at the varsity along with the police.