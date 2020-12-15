AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK GAS-Soaring LNG markets pull prices to near two-year highs

  • The within-day contract was 1.4 pence higher at 47 p/therm at 1013 GMT, up around 15pc in the last week and its highest since February 2019.
Reuters 15 Dec 2020

British wholesale gas prices rose to their highest in nearly two years on Tuesday, pulled up by rallies in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and emissions markets.

The within-day contract was 1.4 pence higher at 47 p/therm at 1013 GMT, up around 15pc in the last week and its highest since February 2019.

The day-ahead contract was 0.5 pence higher at 47 p/therm.

The UK gas system was slightly over-supplied. Temperatures above the seasonal average reduced gas demand for heating while high windpower generation would curb gas-demand for power.

"The recent bull run ... has been driven more by LNG concerns and curve upside," said Refinitiv analyst Wayne Bryan.

Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices reached their highest since Sept. 2018 last week, forcing higher prices in Europe to attract shipments.

The contract for NBP January gas deliveries gained 0.85 pence to 49.10 p/therm.

The Dutch TTF January contract was up 0.45 euros at 16.90 euros per megawatt hour after earlier hitting its highest since April 2019 of 17.33 euros per megawatt hour.

The new benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract was up 0.88 euro at 31.89 euros per tonne after touching a record high of 32.14 euros per tonne.

The UK gas system was over-supplied by 1.4 million cubic metres (mcm), with demand forecast at 276.5 mcm, around 31 mcm below the seasonal norm, National Grid data showed.

Warmer than usual temperatures are forecast through most of December, according to Refinitiv data.

Peak wind generation is forecast at 8.6 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday rising to 14.3 GW on Wednesday, out of total metered capacity of around 18 GW, Elexon data shows.

That should reduce UK gas for power consumption from around 51 mcm on Tuesday to 40 mcm on Wednesday, said Refinitiv's Bryan.

Euro GAS liquefied natural gas gas prices windpower generation

UK GAS-Soaring LNG markets pull prices to near two-year highs

President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters