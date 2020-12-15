AVN 87.25 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.02%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 140.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
DCL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.94%)
DGKC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.8%)
EFERT 62.91 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.64%)
EPCL 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.74%)
HASCOL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.02%)
HBL 133.74 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
JSCL 30.77 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (6.1%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.61%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.3%)
MLCF 43.09 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
OGDC 105.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.65%)
PAEL 37.65 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.73%)
PIBTL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
PIOC 97.01 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.47%)
POWER 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
PPL 94.06 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.12%)
PSO 208.39 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (1.93%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (3.68%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.71 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.78%)
UNITY 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By ▲ 38.34 (0.84%)
BR30 23,105 Increased By ▲ 103.31 (0.45%)
KSE100 43,647 Increased By ▲ 380.6 (0.88%)
KSE30 18,235 Increased By ▲ 146.6 (0.81%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Senior Republicans accept Biden as president-elect, reject talk of overturning election

  • As a few of President Donald Trump’s most loyal backers contemplated a last-ditch effort to reverse his Nov. 3 election defeat, a growing number of Republicans appeared ready to defy Trump and recognize Biden as the winner more than a month after the vote.
Reuters 15 Dec 2020

Several senior Republican U.S. senators on Monday acknowledged Democrat Joe Biden as the country’s president-elect after the Electoral College affirmed his victory, and rejected the idea of overturning the 2020 presidential election in Congress.

As a few of President Donald Trump’s most loyal backers contemplated a last-ditch effort to reverse his Nov. 3 election defeat, a growing number of Republicans appeared ready to defy Trump and recognize Biden as the winner more than a month after the vote.

Senator John Thune, the Senate’s No. 2 Republican, said lawmakers had the right to challenge electoral votes. But he also said it was “time to move on” and that as soon as Biden “crosses the 270-vote threshold” in the Electoral College, he would be president-elect.

A candidate needs 270 Electoral College votes to win the White House. Biden passed that threshold on Monday afternoon when California delivered its 55 electoral votes to the Democrat. He will take office on Jan. 20.

Other Republican senators who publicly recognized Biden as president-elect on Monday included Lindsey Graham, a Trump loyalist from South Carolina; Ohio’s Rob Portman; Missouri’s Roy Blunt, the Senate’s No. 4 Republican; and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.

Thune added that any effort to try to overturn the result when Congress counts the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6 would get little support. “It’s not going anywhere,” he told reporters.

Senator John Cornyn, another veteran Republican, said he thought any such effort “would be a bad mistake” that would be soundly defeated in the 100-member chamber, currently controlled by his party.

“There comes a time when you have to realize that, despite your best efforts, you’ve been unsuccessful, that’s sort of the nature of these elections. You’ve got to have a winner. You’ve got to have a loser,” Cornyn told reporters at the U.S. Capitol.

He said he expected there would be a peaceful transition of power from Trump, who has so far refused to concede the election and launched dozens of unsuccessful lawsuits seeking to overturn his loss to Biden.

On Monday, Trump repeated a series of unsupported claims of electoral fraud.

Any effort to try to persuade Congress not to certify the Electoral College count on Jan. 6 must earn majority approval from both chambers of Congress that day. Democrats control the House of Representatives, while enough Republicans in the Senate have acknowledged Biden’s victory to ensure any challenge would almost certainly fail.

Donald Trump US Joe Biden Electoral College vote Republican

Senior Republicans accept Biden as president-elect, reject talk of overturning election

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah

Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation

WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed

US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID-19 relief, spending bill: Pelosi spokesman

Pfizer vaccines reach 141 of 145 locations slated for first day deliveries

'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as US death toll passes 300,000

Portfolio of Revenue allocated to Hafeez

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters