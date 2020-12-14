Shibli, Japanese envoy discuss PTV’s upgradation, digitization

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday discussed way and means with Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda for upgrading the PTV on modern lines through increased cooperation in the technology sector.

The Japanese ambassador, who called on the minister here, expressed his country’s keenness for enhancing cooperation with Pakistan in the technology sphere, especially digitization of the state broadcaster.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Television (PTV) Chairman Naeem Bokhari, a news release said.

Shibli Faraz on the occasion asked the technical teams of two sides to provide a timeframe for ensuring timely completion of the initiative.

He observed that Japan always stood with Pakistan in its tying times as both the countries had have longstanding ties.

Terming Japan an 'important partner' of Pakistan, the PTV chairman said his country would look forward to have Japan's assistance in the technology sector.