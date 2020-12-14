AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
EU to continue post-Brexit talks as long as there is chance for deal: Germany

  • "Negotiations continue although all deadlines have been broken, and we think this is the right thing to do," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

BERLIN: The European Union will continue talks with Britain over a post-Brexit trade deal as long as an agreement appears possible, Germany, the holder of the EU's rotating presidency, said on Monday.

"Negotiations continue although all deadlines have been broken, and we think this is the right thing to do," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"At the same time, we are stepping up preparations for a no-deal scenario," he added.

