SC directs NAB to submit details of 29 fake bank accounts case in two weeks

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit details of 29 fake bank accounts case along with details of accused associated with these accounts in two weeks.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the bail plea filed by Muhammad Umair accused in fake bank accounts/money laundering case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that no action was taken against the main accused.

He said that one of his client's accounts was targeted.

The NAB Prosecutor said that it was a Rs five billion fraud case.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked why no action was taken against other accused. The Prosecutor responded that investigations were underway against the other accused.

The counsel for the accused said that there were no signatures of his client on the alleged fake cheques.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the accused assisted others in the theft.

Justice Yahya Afridi said that the main accused were out on bail and the co-accused were in jails. He said that the NAB did not challenge the bail plea of Faryal Talpur.

The Prosecutor said that the NAB rules regarding women were different. Some of the accused in the fake accounts case had been hidden in Kacha area, he added.

He said that some of the accused were deported abroad and Umair was also arrested from Dubai.

He said that Umair was a naib qasid and Rs 580 million transaction was made through his account.

The counsel for the accused said that his client did not sign any cheque.

Justice Tariq Masood said that according to NAB, all fake accounts were run by Arif Khan.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked there were 29 fake accounts whose names were the other 28.

The Prosecutor responded that no other accused had acknowledged their accounts. So far 32 cases had come out of two fake accounts, he added.

He said that another 27 fake accounts were under investigation and ten references had been filed.

Later hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.