NEPRA approves Power Tariff increase of Rs1.11 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase of Rs1.11 per unit, on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment for the month of September 2020.

The Authority, after incorporating the aforementioned adjustments, has reviewed and assessed an increase of Rs 1.1138/kWh in the applicable tariff for XWDISCOs on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of September 2020

NEPRA informed that the Actual Fuel Charge Component for September 2020 was Rs 3.9548/kWh, whereas the Corresponding Reference Fuel Charge Component was Rs 2.8410/kWh.

The (National Transmission & Despatch Company) NTDCL, reported T&T losses of 340.37 G'Wh i.e. 2.52% based on energy delivered on NTDCL system during September 2020. The same has however been verified as 2.504%, therefore, for working out FCA of September 2020, T&T losses of 338.05 GW1t have been considered.

NEPRA said that XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of September 2020 in the billing month of December 2020. While effecting the Fuel Adjustment Charges, the concerned XWDISCOs shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the Courts notwithstanding this order.

The increase shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers. The increase will be shown separately in the consumers' bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of September 2020.