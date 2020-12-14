AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,544 Increased By ▲ 94.83 (2.13%)
BR30 22,926 Increased By ▲ 451.92 (2.01%)
KSE100 43,196 Increased By ▲ 725.46 (1.71%)
KSE30 18,046 Increased By ▲ 315.72 (1.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

NEPRA approves Power Tariff increase of Rs1.11 per unit

  • NEPRA informed that the Actual Fuel Charge Component for September 2020 was Rs 3.9548/kWh, whereas the Corresponding Reference Fuel Charge Component was Rs 2.8410/kWh.
Ali Ahmed 14 Dec 2020

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase of Rs1.11 per unit, on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment for the month of September 2020.

The Authority, after incorporating the aforementioned adjustments, has reviewed and assessed an increase of Rs 1.1138/kWh in the applicable tariff for XWDISCOs on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of September 2020

NEPRA informed that the Actual Fuel Charge Component for September 2020 was Rs 3.9548/kWh, whereas the Corresponding Reference Fuel Charge Component was Rs 2.8410/kWh.

The (National Transmission & Despatch Company) NTDCL, reported T&T losses of 340.37 G'Wh i.e. 2.52% based on energy delivered on NTDCL system during September 2020. The same has however been verified as 2.504%, therefore, for working out FCA of September 2020, T&T losses of 338.05 GW1t have been considered.

NEPRA said that XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of September 2020 in the billing month of December 2020. While effecting the Fuel Adjustment Charges, the concerned XWDISCOs shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the Courts notwithstanding this order.

The increase shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers. The increase will be shown separately in the consumers' bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of September 2020.

nepra Pakistan’s power tariff fuel adjustment

NEPRA approves Power Tariff increase of Rs1.11 per unit

PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park

Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt

Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety

Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms

'Goods' and 'Services': FBR asked to revisit definitions

Saudi 'mini Ritz' corruption crackdown evokes awe, fear

US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on

Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire

Nigeria steps up rescue efforts for abducted students

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters