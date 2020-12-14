AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
Ukraine wheat export prices flat, corn down

Reuters 14 Dec 2020

KYIV: Ukrainian wheat export prices remained unchanged over the past week due to a slight decrease in demand from key importers, analyst APK-Inform said on Monday.

Ukrainian 12.5% protein wheat traded at $252-$256 per tonne FOB Black Sea at the end of past week, the consultancy said in a report. For the lower-quality 11.5% protein wheat, prices were between $251 and $255 a tonne.

Ukraine, among the world's major wheat growers and exporters, plans to export 17.5 million tonnes in the 2020/21 July-June season.

Corn export prices decreased by $4 a tonne to $226-$230 FOB, APK-Inform said.

Ukraine's economy ministry said last week farmers had harvested 64.3 million tonnes of grain from 99% of the sowing area as of Dec. 11.

It said farmers had almost completed the 2020 corn harvest, threshing 28.8 million tonnes of the commodity from 98% of the sowing area.

The economy ministry has said it expects the 2020 grain crop to fall to about 65 million tonnes from 2019's record 75.1 million tonnes because of adverse weather.

The ministry also said that traders had sold abroad 12.1 million tonnes of wheat, using around 69% of the season's quota of 17.5 million tonnes. Corn exports have totalled 6.68 million tonnes so far this season.

Ukraine wheat export prices flat, corn down

