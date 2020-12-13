AVN 78.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UK negotiator in talks at EU HQ on Brexit deadline

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen were due to talk by phone later in the day.
AFP 13 Dec 2020

BRUSSELS: British negotiator David Frost arrived at European Commission headquarters to see his EU counterpart Michel Barnier on Sunday, the deadline for post-Brexit trade talks to make progress or fail.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen were due to talk by phone later in the day, to decide whether a deal is close or whether the talks should now be abandoned.

Michel Barnier Prime Minister Boris Johnson European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen British negotiator David Frost

