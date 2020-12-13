AVN 78.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Pakistan records 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths in past 24 hours

  • The number of active cases stands at 46,629 while 383,000 patients have recuperated from the disease so far.
  • Since the pandemic began, Sindh reported the highest number of infections with 194,359, Punjab 127,212, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 52,092, Balochistan 17,737, Islamabad 34,579, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 7,663 and Gilgit Baltistan 4,783.
BR Web Desk 13 Dec 2020

As many as 3,369 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 72 deaths were reported across Pakistan in past 24 hours.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 72 more people succumbed to the infection during the aforementioned period, taking the death toll to 8,796.

During the period, a total of 42,222 samples were tested, out of which 3,369 turned out to be positive.

The number of active cases stands at 46,629 while 383,000 patients have recuperated from the disease so far.

Since the pandemic began, Sindh reported the highest number of infections with 194,359, Punjab 127,212, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 52,092, Balochistan 17,737, Islamabad 34,579, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 7,663 and Gilgit Baltistan 4,783.

Similarly, Sindh reported most number of causalities from the virus with 3,149, about 3,351 people died of the virus in Punjab, 1,463 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 368 in Islamabad, 175 in Balochistan, 99 in Gilgit Baltistan and 191 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

