Egg, ginger prices reach new level

ISLAMABAD: Egg and ginger prices have reached a new high level both in wholesale and retail markets as egg prices in wholesale market reached Rs5,580 per carton from Rs5,370 and ginger price from Rs2,800 per 5kg to Rs4,300 per 5 kg, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

Ginger which was available at Rs2,800 per 5kg in wholesale market has become the most expensive vegetable after reaching Rs950 per kg in retail, beating previous record of Rs650 per kg also set during the last three months.

Egg prices also created new highest level price record and reached Rs5,580 per carton which contains 12 trays and a tray contains 30 eggs, in wholesale market a dozen eggs cost Rs190 which in retail have reached Rs200-210 per dozen level beating previous record of Rs185 per dozen.

Garlic prices also witnessed an increase which went up from Rs850 per 5kg to Rs1,000 per 5kg in wholesale market while in retail sold at Rs220 per kg against Rs200 per kg. The survey noted chicken price went down from Rs8,800 per 40kg from Rs8,200 per 40kg, and in retail is being sold at Rs220 per kg against Rs240 per kg, while chicken meat is available at Rs360 per kg against Rs400 per kg.

The survey observed a reduction in sugar prices which further declined from Rs4,000 per 50kg bag to Rs3,950 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs85 per kg against Rs90 per kg. However 15kg wheat flour bag price despite massive import of the commodity to check demand and supply situation witnessed an increase of Rs10 per 15kg bag as it jumped from Rs920 per 15kg bag (ex-mill price) to Rs930 per bag, and in retail is being sold at Rs960.

Similarly, the government sponsored 20kg wheat flour bag price has witnessed no change which is available at Rs860 per bag but not available on majority of the outlets as well as not being purchased by the consumers due to substandard quality. Tomato price went down from Rs1,550 per 13kg basket to Rs1,000 per basket, which in retail are being sold at Rs80 per kg against Rs130 per kg.

Okra price went up from Rs330 per 5kg to Rs750 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs190 per kg against Rs85-90 per kg. Onions price after months have reduced from Rs300 per 5kg level to Rs230 per 5kg which in retail sold at Rs55 per kg against Rs65-70 per kg, potato price went down from Rs350 per 5kg to Rs320 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs70 against Rs75 per kg.

While Lipton Yellow Label half kg pack price remained stable at Rs560 per pack. No changes were witnessed in the prices of ghee and cooking oil as b-grade ghee/cooking oil in wholesale market is available at Rs2,880 per carton which in retail is being sold at Rs190 per 900gram pack.

While best quality ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed no change as good quality ghee/cooking oil is available at Rs260 per litre. Rice prices also remained stable as best quality Basmati rice is available at Rs4,050 per 25kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs180-200 per kg, while normal quality basmati rice per 25kg bag is available at Rs3,600, which in retail is being sold at Rs150-160 per kg.

Prices of all the pulses during the week under review remained stable as moong is available at Rs7,000 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs180-200 per kg, maash at Rs7,200 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg, lentil gram at Rs5,000 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs145 per kg, best quality bean lentil at Rs7,300 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg, and masoor at Rs4,800 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs140 per kg, and whole gram at Rs4,800 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs140 per kg.

No changes were witnessed in milk prices during the week under review as packed milk prices including Nestle milk pack and Olpers are being sold at Rs40 per 200ml pack. Spices price is stable at Rs75 per 50gram pack, while red powder chili price reduced from Rs850 per kg to Rs750 per kg, and turmeric powder price from Rs380 per kg to Rs300 per kg.

