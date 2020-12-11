Ukraine's grain exports down 14.4pc so far in 2020/21 season

KYIV: Ukraine's grain exports have fallen to 22.9 million tonnes so far in the season that runs from July 2020 to June 2021 from 26.7 million in the same period in 2019/20, economy ministry data showed on Friday.

Traders have sold abroad 12.1 million tonnes of wheat, using around 69pc of the season's quota of 17.5 million tonnes, the data show.

The exports also include 6.68 million tonnes of corn and 3.71 million tonnes of barley.

Ukraine accounts for about 16pc of global grain exports, and sold about 57 million tonnes to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season.

The government has said exports could decline to 44.8 million tonnes in 2020/21 because of a weaker harvest.

The economy ministry expects the 2020 grain crop to fall to about 65 million tonnes from 2019's record 75.1 million tonnes because of adverse weather.