EU DisinfoLab's revelation about Indian subversive activities vindicates Pakistan's position: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the recent revelations regarding an Indian disinformation network has vindicated Pakistan's position and exposed its detractors.

Referring to the report, the PM said the international community needs to take notice of a rogue Indian regime that now threatens the stability of the global system.

The PM added that Pakistan has consistently drawn the attention of the global community to India's subversive activities to undermine democracies in the region.

"Recently, the government of Pakistan provided a dossier to the United Nations of India's state terrorism in Pakistan," the premier said.

Recently, Brussel-based EU DisinfoLab in its investigation titled ‘Indian Chronicle’ uncovered a network consisting of 265 fake local media outlets in 65 countries, serving New Delhi’s interest as well as multiple dubious think tanks and NGOs.

The investigation revealed that the Indian network aims to reinforce pro-New Delhi and anti-Pakistan, anti-China content in India.

The anti-Pakistan and anti-China content is being reused by Indian news agency ANI and hundreds of other domains, including EP Today, Times of Geneva, and New Delhi Times. Most websites had Twitter presence as well, the report revealed.