World
Turkish unemployment dipped in Q3 rebound from pandemic
- The jobless rate stood at 13.2% a month earlier and was 13.8% a year earlier.
10 Dec 2020
ISTANBUL: Turkey's unemployment rate dipped to 12.7% in August-October from the previous period and participation held steady, official data showed on Thursday, reflecting a burst of economic activity between the first and second coronavirus waves.
The jobless rate stood at 13.2% a month earlier and was 13.8% a year earlier.
Turkey's economy rebounded sharply from a 10% contraction in the second quarter, though the pandemic still weighs on workers who have been kept on payrolls by a ban on layoffs. Coronavirus cases and deaths have hit record levels in recent weeks.
Total employment in the latest period was 27.7 million, down about 733,000 from a year ago, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.
India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed
Turkish unemployment dipped in Q3 rebound from pandemic
An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook
DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients
CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore
Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack
Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit
India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi
Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement
Two Pak Army soldiers martyred due to India's unprovoked firing across LoC: DG ISPR
Push to modernise takes toll on Kabul's historical homes
Poverty alleviation, inclusive development through revival of industrialization: PM advocates making wealth creation journey
Read more stories
Comments