AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,414 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (0.15%)
BR30 22,233 Decreased By ▼ -42.4 (-0.19%)
KSE100 42,313 Increased By ▲ 108.53 (0.26%)
KSE30 17,668 Decreased By ▼ -23.68 (-0.13%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Klopp frustrated by VAR as Liverpool held at Midtjylland

  • With top spot in Group D already guaranteed, Klopp made eight changes to his side but opted to stick with first-choice forward Mohamed Salah in attack and Fabinho at centre back.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he is no longer sure the use of VAR technology is good for football after Wednesday's Champions League match against Midtjylland was interrupted three times in the second half, causing long delays.

The match in Herning, which ended 1-1, was stopped while VAR reviewed the penalty that led to Midtjylland's equaliser. Action was also halted as the system disallowed goals for each side late on.

Klopp agreed with all three decisions but was concerned about the amount of time players had to wait on the pitch in cold conditions.

"I used to be one of the people who said VAR is a good idea, I'm really not sure if I would say that again to be honest," he told reporters.

"It just took too long. I think in the end, I didn't see it back, the decisions were right but it was so difficult it took three or four minutes and it was cold for the boys."

With top spot in Group D already guaranteed, Klopp made eight changes to his side but opted to stick with first-choice forward Mohamed Salah in attack and Fabinho at centre back.

Salah found the net inside the opening minute for his 22nd Champions League goal, surpassing Steven Gerrard as the club's record goalscorer in the competition.

"Exceptional player, absolutely exceptional player," Klopp said. "Since we (have) worked together obviously a lot of things (have) clicked really for all of us.

"He helps the team massively and he knows and appreciates the help of the team as well."

Juergen Klopp Liverpool Midtjylland Fabinho Steven Gerrard

Klopp frustrated by VAR as Liverpool held at Midtjylland

An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook

DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients

CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement

Two Pak Army soldiers martyred due to India's unprovoked firing across LoC: DG ISPR

Push to modernise takes toll on Kabul's historical homes

Poverty alleviation, inclusive development through revival of industrialization: PM advocates making wealth creation journey

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters