Jinnah Hospital to be Completely Computerized: PITB

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gohar Ijaz Foundation and Jinnah Hospital for the creation and implementation of an Information Management System in Jinnah Hospital.

Under this MoU, the medical history of every patients will be computerized.

Gohar Ijaz, Chairman Board of Management Jinnah Hospital, attended the meeting via a video link. According to City42, Faisal Yousaf, Prof. Dr. Arif Tajammul, Prof Dr Zubair Akram and Prof. Dr. Moazzam N.Tarar signed the MoU. PITB also confirmed this news on its twitter page.

Computerization of patient's medical history is a step forward in improving the quality of healthcare in Pakistan. Computerized data on Patients helps healthcare providers in effectively diagnosing patients, providing safer care and reducing the risk of medical errors.

An Information Management System during the time of COVID-19 will not only increase response time, but also aims to improve health outcomes at the hospital.