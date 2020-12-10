AVN 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.35%)
BOP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
CHCC 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.14%)
DCL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
DGKC 108.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.26%)
EFERT 61.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HBL 134.30 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (2.55%)
HUBC 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
JSCL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.18%)
KAPCO 28.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
MLCF 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.08%)
OGDC 101.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 35.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.24%)
PIOC 93.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.07%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
PPL 89.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
SNGP 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.66%)
STPL 19.74 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.22%)
TRG 75.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.11%)
UNITY 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.19%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,417 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (0.22%)
BR30 22,201 Decreased By ▼ -73.89 (-0.33%)
KSE100 42,319 Increased By ▲ 115.25 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,697 Increased By ▲ 5.7 (0.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hunter Biden says US prosecutor investigating his taxes

  • Trump and Republicans have questioned potential conflicts of interest from his position on the board of a Ukrainian energy company at the time Democrat Joe Biden served as vice president.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden said on Wednesday the US Attorney's Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs.

"I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," Hunter Biden said in a statement. He said he learned of the investigation for the first time on Tuesday when prosecutors informed his lawyer of the probe.

The Biden transition team on Wednesday released a statement saying, "President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger."

CNN reported that investigators have been examining multiple financial issues, including whether Hunter Biden and his associates violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China, according to two people briefed on the probe.

The investigation began as early as 2018, predating the arrival of William Barr as attorney general, two people briefed on the investigation told CNN.

Reuters could not confirm the reports. The US Attorney's Office declined to comment.

Hunter Biden became a focus of attacks from President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in the campaign for the White House.

Trump and Republicans have questioned potential conflicts of interest from his position on the board of a Ukrainian energy company at the time Democrat Joe Biden served as vice president.

Trump's actions in connection with the Ukrainian matter resulted in his impeachment by the Democrat-majority US House of Representatives last January.

Trump also called during the campaign for China to investigate the involvement of Biden's son in a fund that sought to raise Chinese capital. Trump accused the younger Biden of using his position of influence to secure China's financial backing for his investments.

Trump never provided evidence to support this claim and Hunter Biden has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Joe Biden Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden says US prosecutor investigating his taxes

Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement

Two Pak Army soldiers martyred due to India's unprovoked firing across LoC: DG ISPR

Push to modernise takes toll on Kabul's historical homes

Poverty alleviation, inclusive development through revival of industrialization: PM advocates making wealth creation journey

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon nominee Austin, amid concerns over recent Army service

Facebook faces US lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

Cabinet committees to be reconstituted?

PM hails Biden's declared intent to target dirty money

Fitch says upgrades of major economies unlikely in 2021

Federal, provincial govts & autonomous bodies: Re-lending of loans at actual borrowing costs proposed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters