World
U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says he presented $916 billion COVID-19 relief proposal to Pelosi
- "As part of this proposal, we will fund it using $140 billion in unused funds from the Paycheck Protection Program and $429 billion in Treasury funds," Mnuchin said.
09 Dec 2020
WASHINGTON: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he presented a $916 billion proposal for coronavirus relief that includes money for state and local governments and liability protections for businesses during a conversation with Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday.
"As part of this proposal, we will fund it using $140 billion in unused funds from the Paycheck Protection Program and $429 billion in Treasury funds," Mnuchin said.
WB approves $300mn for Pakistan’s Natural Disasters, Solid Waste Management
U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says he presented $916 billion COVID-19 relief proposal to Pelosi
US Election, sports and COVID -19 among Google's top Pakistan trending searches in 2020
Threat alert: Terrorists could target PDM leadership during Lahore rally, warn security agencies
More than 80 million people displaced globally due to violence in 2020 conflicts: UN
Russia offers Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan
Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge
PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens
US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat
UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective
Arab Spring: How the West missed a date with history
IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway
Read more stories
Comments