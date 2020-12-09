World
Biden to nominate ex-Iowa Gov. Vilsack for USDA secretary
- U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
