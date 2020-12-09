AVN 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.94%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.54%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.25%)
EFERT 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.49%)
EPCL 46.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
HBL 130.96 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.27%)
HUBC 84.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.17%)
KAPCO 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.23%)
MLCF 41.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.46%)
OGDC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.53%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.78%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By ▲ 26.48 (0.6%)
BR30 22,306 Increased By ▲ 198.16 (0.9%)
KSE100 42,202 Increased By ▲ 99.87 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,692 Increased By ▲ 58.93 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Venezuela's Maduro says hopeful of dialogue with Biden

  • "Donald Trump's policy on Venezuela failed spectacularly," said Maduro, who took a total grip on power in weekend legislative polls boycotted by the opposition and slammed by international powers.
AFP 09 Dec 2020

CARACAS: Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro said Tuesday he hopes to open channels of communication and dialogue with the incoming administration of US President-Elect Joe Biden, after years of tension with the Trump White House.

"We have always been willing and will always be willing to establish relations with communication, dialogue and respect with the government of the United States," Maduro told a press conference in Caracas.

"Let's hope that the new government of Mr Joe Biden is installed, let's hope that they have time to think and let's hope that channels of communication and dialogue between Venezuela and the United States are opened."

The target of US sanctions aiming to force him from power, Maduro broke off diplomatic relations with Washington in January 2019, after President Donald Trump's administration -- along with around 60 other countries -- recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's president.

"Donald Trump's policy on Venezuela failed spectacularly," said Maduro, who took a total grip on power in weekend legislative polls boycotted by the opposition and slammed by international powers.

The US dismissed the poll as a "farce" and said it would continue to recognize Guaido as the country's legitimate president.

Maduro told foreign correspondents that he had abruptly switched his voting venue to the main military base in Caracas on Sunday after being informed of a plan to assassinate him.

"We received information from very reliable Colombian intelligence sources, that they were preparing an attack to assassinate me on election day," said the Venezuelan leader, who has regularly denounced alleged US or Colombian plots to kill him.

United States Joe Biden Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela's Maduro says hopeful of dialogue with Biden

Lockdown imposed in more areas of Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur as COVID-19 cases continue rapid surge

PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens

US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat

UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

Arab Spring: How the West missed a date with history

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters