AVN 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.14%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2%)
DGKC 108.57 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.32%)
EFERT 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.41%)
EPCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.56%)
HBL 130.86 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.19%)
HUBC 84.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.47%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
JSCL 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.65%)
KAPCO 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.29%)
OGDC 101.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.72%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
PIOC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.2%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.74%)
PPL 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PSO 199.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.54%)
SNGP 44.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.61%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.09 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.91%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.96%)
BR100 4,410 Increased By ▲ 23.75 (0.54%)
BR30 22,276 Increased By ▲ 167.63 (0.76%)
KSE100 42,206 Increased By ▲ 103.92 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,674 Increased By ▲ 40.59 (0.23%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier

  • New asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to one versus five cases a day earlier.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases for Dec. 8, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 11 of the new cases were imported infections originating overseas. It also reported four new local infections in Sichuan province.

New asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to one versus five cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 86,661. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

China COVID19 COVID 19 vaccine The National Health Commission

China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier

PM Khan welcomes Joe Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money, offshore tax havens

US House overwhelmingly passes $740 billion defence bill, defying Trump veto threat

UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective

IMF programme's 'criticality' explained by PM: Govt ought to have gone straightaway

With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

FBI was 'persistent' about getting information in Huawei CFO's extradition case, court hears

Biden team to review sanctions operations at US Treasury: Bloomberg News

Biden, introducing health teams, vows 100mn COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days

Third party administrator on KE: Proposal 'formally' discussed

Govt says prices of wheat flour, sugar have fallen

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters