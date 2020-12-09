World
China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier
09 Dec 2020
SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases for Dec. 8, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.
The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 11 of the new cases were imported infections originating overseas. It also reported four new local infections in Sichuan province.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China now stands at 86,661. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.
