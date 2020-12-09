AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.31%)
World

In England, William Shakespeare receives a COVID-19 vaccine

  • He was one of the first people to receive the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine outside a clinical trial on Tuesday.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

William Shakespeare from Warwickshire in England was one of the first people to receive the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine outside a clinical trial on Tuesday.

The 81-year-old had the injection at University Hospital Coventry on Tuesday, 20 miles from Stratford-Upon-Avon, the birthplace of his namesake, England’s greatest dramatist and poet.

Shakespeare’s shot inspired Twitter users, who joked “The Taming of the Flu”, “The Two Gentlemen of Corona”. Some asked if Margaret Keenan was patient 1A, then was Shakespeare “Patient 2B or not 2B?”.

England vaccine COVID19 William Shakespeare

In England, William Shakespeare receives a COVID-19 vaccine

