Palm oil slips for third day on weaker Dalian oils

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as rival Dalian oils declined, although concerns over declining output kept a floor under prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 15 ringgit, or 0.45%, to 3,351 ringgit a tonne in early trade.

The focus is on Nov. 1-10 export data and Malaysian Palm Oil Board supply and demand figures for last month due on Thursday.

A Reuters survey showed November production likely slumped 10% from the previous month to 1.55 million tonnes, while stockpiles fell 2%.