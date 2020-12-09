AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.32%)
BOP 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
CHCC 137.00 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.4%)
DCL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DGKC 108.22 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.99%)
EFERT 61.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.11%)
EPCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.07%)
HASCOL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
HUBC 84.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.47%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
JSCL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.03%)
KAPCO 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.79%)
MLCF 41.83 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.33%)
OGDC 101.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.75%)
PAEL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.18%)
PIBTL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.09%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.9%)
PPL 89.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 200.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.07%)
SNGP 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
STPL 18.76 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.45%)
TRG 75.17 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.01%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By ▲ 26.66 (0.61%)
BR30 22,273 Increased By ▲ 164.79 (0.75%)
KSE100 42,263 Increased By ▲ 160.84 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,700 Increased By ▲ 66.93 (0.38%)
Palm oil slips for third day on weaker Dalian oils

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 15 ringgit, or 0.45%, to 3,351 ringgit a tonne in early trade.
Reuters 09 Dec 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as rival Dalian oils declined, although concerns over declining output kept a floor under prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 15 ringgit, or 0.45%, to 3,351 ringgit a tonne in early trade.

The focus is on Nov. 1-10 export data and Malaysian Palm Oil Board supply and demand figures for last month due on Thursday.

A Reuters survey showed November production likely slumped 10% from the previous month to 1.55 million tonnes, while stockpiles fell 2%.

