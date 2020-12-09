Markets
Palm oil slips for third day on weaker Dalian oils
09 Dec 2020
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as rival Dalian oils declined, although concerns over declining output kept a floor under prices.
The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 15 ringgit, or 0.45%, to 3,351 ringgit a tonne in early trade.
The focus is on Nov. 1-10 export data and Malaysian Palm Oil Board supply and demand figures for last month due on Thursday.
A Reuters survey showed November production likely slumped 10% from the previous month to 1.55 million tonnes, while stockpiles fell 2%.
