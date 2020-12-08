World
EU Commission says Brexit talks could continue into 2021
BRUSSELS: The European Commission said on Tuesday that talks to establish future relations between Britain and the European Union could continue after the end of this year, when the Brexit transition period concludes.
"If that deal is not in place on January 1, then we have a no-deal situation. That does not exclude that negotiations can continue, from our side, and it does not exclude that we can continue on the basis of the mandate that's given to us," a Commission spokesman said.
