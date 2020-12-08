Qatar to open its Visa Centers in Pakistan in coming days

The Kingdom of Qatar’s Ministry of Interior will open its Qatar Visa Centers in Pakistan alongside Nepal and the Philippines in the coming weeks of December.

The Qatari ministry made the announcement on its Twitter account on Tuesday. In a statement, the ministry stated that QVCs in Kathmandu, Nepal, will be opened on December 10; while that in Islamabad, Pakistan, will be opened on December 14 and that in Manila, the Philippines, will be opened on December 15.

The appointment bookings to visit the Qatar Visa Centres for the three countries are already open and can be done through the QVC website.

It is pertinent to mention that Qatar opened the visa centers in Indian cities last week.