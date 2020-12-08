AVN 78.48 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (7.2%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 135.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.53%)
DGKC 106.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.43%)
EFERT 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
EPCL 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.06%)
FCCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.02%)
HASCOL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.49%)
HBL 130.66 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
HUBC 83.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.37%)
JSCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.51%)
KAPCO 28.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
MLCF 40.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 100.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
PIOC 92.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.41%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.76%)
PSO 200.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.6%)
SNGP 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
STPL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (5.47%)
TRG 73.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-2.06%)
UNITY 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
WTL 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
BR100 4,392 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (0.08%)
BR30 22,099 Decreased By ▼ -44.52 (-0.2%)
KSE100 42,128 Increased By ▲ 13.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 17,630 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slips as gloom grows over soaring COVID-19 cases, lockdowns

  • Globally, a sharp rise in coronavirus cases has led to a string of renewed lockdowns, including strict measures in the US state of California as well as Germany and South Korea.
Reuters 08 Dec 2020

MELBOURNE: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, adding to losses from the previous session that came as California tightened its pandemic lockdown through Christmas and coronavirus cases continued to surge in the United States and Europe.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 18 cents or 0.4%, to $45.58 a barrel at 0153 GMT, while Brent crude futures fell 24 cents, or 0.5%, to $48.55 a barrel. Both benchmark contracts lost around 1% on Monday.

Globally, a sharp rise in coronavirus cases has led to a string of renewed lockdowns, including strict measures in the US state of California as well as Germany and South Korea.

"The pandemic situation is continuing to be very disruptive in quite a few places in the US and parts of Europe.

That's impacting sentiment on demand near term," said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank's head of commodity research.

California on Monday required most of the state to close shop and stay at home under a new order which will last at least three weeks.

Government sources in France said the country may have to delay unwinding some lockdown restrictions next week after signs the downward trend in new cases had flattened out after shops were allowed to reopen late last month.

Following last week's rally in oil prices on the back of vaccine rollout plans and an agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, to hold back supply increases, analysts said they were closely watching US lawmakers' efforts to approve a new economic stimulus package.

The stimulus will be needed to drive jobs growth, and, in turn, energy demand.

"For the moment, the market is happy to look past these issues as the vaccine rollout begins; however the economic headwinds are building in the short term," ANZ Research said in a note.

Data due from the American Petroleum Institute later on Tuesday and from the US government on Wednesday is expected to show that US crude stocks fell last week, while refined product stockpiles rose, according to estimates from five analysts polled by Reuters.

Coronavirus Oil

Oil slips as gloom grows over soaring COVID-19 cases, lockdowns

Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating

Rising tension: India skips Canada-led COVID-19 meeting over Trudeau's remarks

Violation of religious freedom: US govt places Pakistan and China among 'countries of particular concern'

COVID-19 claims 89 lives, highest since July 5

US AstraZeneca vaccine trial will clear confusion on how well it works: US scientist

Canadian police officer was 'uncomfortable' assisting FBI in Huawei CFO's extradition

China's Wang vows to uphold trade deal during Biden administration

US Congress to vote on stopgap funding bill as COVID-19 aid talks continue

Trump to order priority access to US COVID-19 vaccines for Americans

Report into NZ mosque attack faults focus on Militants terror risks, firearms licensing

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters