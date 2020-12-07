AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
PARCO's Coastal Oil Refinery to enable country achieve production of petroleum products at local level: PM

  • The prime minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting about the establishment of Coastal Oil Refinery by PARCO.
APP 07 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the completion of oil refinery project by Pak Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) besides improving the capacity would also enable the country achieve its capability of producing oil products at local level.

He described the addition of PARCO Refinery as “good omen” for the country’s petroleum sector.

The prime minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting about the establishment of Coastal Oil Refinery by PARCO.

Minister for Power Umar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Babar and senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that work on the construction of terminal to be started within the next six months, the work on the establishment of refinery will be started after one year.

