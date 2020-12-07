World
Hungary to maintain COVID-19 restrictions until Jan 11: PM
- Orban also said in a Facebook video that New Year's Eve celebrations will not be held this year.
07 Dec 2020
BUDAPEST: Hungary will maintain restrictions, including a 1900 GMT curfew, to curb the spread of coronavirus infections until at least Jan. 11, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.
Orban also said in a Facebook video that New Year's Eve celebrations will not be held this year.
Comments