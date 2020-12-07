AVN 72.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.3%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
CHCC 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.66%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.99%)
EPCL 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.69%)
FCCL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
HASCOL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.28%)
HBL 130.43 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.35%)
HUBC 84.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
JSCL 29.40 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.63%)
KAPCO 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
MLCF 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
OGDC 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.28%)
PIBTL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
PIOC 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.49%)
POWER 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.75%)
PPL 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.65%)
PSO 202.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-2.32%)
SNGP 44.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
STPL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
TRG 73.29 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.51%)
UNITY 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,395 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-0.09%)
BR30 22,169 Decreased By ▼ -80.16 (-0.36%)
KSE100 42,139 Decreased By ▼ -68.01 (-0.16%)
KSE30 17,662 Decreased By ▼ -20.84 (-0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Kuwait's Burgan Bank plans Tier 2 dollar bonds

  • Tier 2 bonds are a form of subordinated debt, ranking ahead of equity but below senior bonds.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

DUBAI: Kuwait's Burgan Bank has hired banks to arrange investor calls ahead of a planned issuance of US dollar-denominated Tier 2 bonds, a document issued by one of the banks and reviewed by Reuters showed on Monday.

Tier 2 bonds are a form of subordinated debt, ranking ahead of equity but below senior bonds.

Burgan - Kuwait's second-largest conventional bank by assets - has hired Citi and Standard Chartered as joint global coordinators. Other banks on the deal are Bank ABC, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, Kamco Invest, Mizuho Securities, MUFG, and NBK Capital.

Burgan Bank is rated A+ by Fitch, A3 by Moody's and BBB+ by S&P.

The planned debt sale is expected to have an A-(minus) rating by Fitch, the document said.

kuwait JPMorgan Burgan Bank

Kuwait's Burgan Bank plans Tier 2 dollar bonds

UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says

Arab uprisings breathe life into independence-era flags

Hay beds and highway kitchens: Indian farmers dig in for reform protests

EU to consider making good on sanctions threat against Turkey

Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary, key role in battling pandemic: sources

Sinovac secures $515mn funding to boost COVID-19 vaccine production

Iran prepares to raise oil exports if sanctions eased: state media

US preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

OPEC+ to boost output as oil market tightens

Biden makes picks for key public health roles as pandemic rages

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters