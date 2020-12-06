World
UK's Frost back in Brussels seeking Brexit deal UK's Frost back in Brussels seeking Brexit deal
- We will be working very hard to try to get a deal
06 Dec 2020
BRUSSELS: Britain's chief negotiator David Frost will meet his EU counterparts later on Sunday and both sides will be working very hard to clinch a free-trade deal, he said as he arrived in Brussels to resume talks that were paused on Friday.
"We will be working very hard to try to get a deal," Frost told reporters at the Brussels train station as he arrived from London by Eurostar train. "We will be looking forward to meeting our European colleagues later on this afternoon."
Oxygen shortage leaves six Covid patients dead in Pakistan
UK's Frost back in Brussels seeking Brexit deal UK's Frost back in Brussels seeking Brexit deal
021Disrupt brings online 7300+ international and local innovators together to shake the Pakistani entrepreneurial ecosystem
Trump shows no surrender in first post-election rally
Britain's Queen Elizabeth to get Covid-19 vaccine 'in weeks': reports
Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday
Last-ditch effort to save Brexit trade talks from failure
Record US virus cases as reports say British queen to get vaccine soon
UNGA adopts Pakistan sponsored resolution on inter-religious dialogue
PDM's alliance is 'unnatural', only strives to save its corruption: Qureshi
Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine in India
Tragic incident: Six patients die due to scarcity of oxygen at Khyber Teaching Hospital
Read more stories
Comments