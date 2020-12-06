AVN 72.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PDM's alliance is 'unnatural', only strives to save its corruption: Qureshi

  • FM says PDM is putting the lives of the public at risk by holding public rallies in the pandemic
  • Shah Mehmood warns COVID-19 situation could worsen as people are not following the SOPs
Fahad Zulfikar 06 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) alliance is ‘unnatural’ and its leaders are only striving to save their corruption, local media reported.

Addressing a media briefing in Multan on Sunday, Qureshi said that nobody has stopped the opposition from tendering resignations from the assemblies.

He criticised the dual standards of the opposition parties on the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that the PPP government is imposing smart lockdown in Sindh on one hand while it is carrying out public rallies on the other side.

Qureshi said that PDM is putting the lives of the public at risk by holding public rallies in the pandemic despite a ban imposed by the government.

Regarding COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the foreign minister warned that the situation could worsen in the coming days as people are not following the SOPs and guidelines issued by the government.

He mentioned that the second wave of coronavirus has hit the country and urged people to follow SOPs to curb spread of the disease. He asked the ulemas and media outlets to play their role in creating awareness among the masses regarding the COVID-19

