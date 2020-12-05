Governor visits Gawadar Port

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Saturday visited the Gawadar Port.

Commander West of the Pakistan Navy Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed briefed the governor about the operational preparedness of the Gawadar Port, ongoing and future plans and other related affairs.

Imran Ismail on the occasion appreciated the operational preparedness and future plans.

He said that the efforts of Pakistan Navy and other institutions had started bearing fruit.

The governor said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was the start of the development and because of the CPEC the importance of Gawadar Port had enhanced, which would definitely prove to be a gate way to the economic development.