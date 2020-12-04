Four injured in Rawalpindi blast

(Karachi) At least four people have been injured in a blast that occurred in a rickshaw in Rawalpindi's Peer Wadhai bus stand, local media reported on Friday.

As per details, a blast took place in a Chingqi rickshaw which was parked at the bus stand that left four people injured. The windows and mirrors of multiple shops nearby shattered following the explosion.

Soon after the incident police and rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to nearby health facility.

The police said that the exact nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained. However, they opined that it is not a gas cylinder explosion. Th police teams have cordoned of the area and gathered evidence from the blast site.

Earlier in October, at least five people were killed and 20 injured in a blast in Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi area. Investigations revealed that the blast occurred because of gas leakage while no traces of an improvised explosive device was found.