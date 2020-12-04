AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,375 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.02%)
BR30 22,115 Decreased By ▼ -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 42,048 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,665 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

OMC volume game going strong

BR Research 04 Dec 2020

Oil sales by the oil marketing companies in November 2020 continued to grow for all the three key petroleum products for a second month: furnace oil, high speed diesel, and motor gasoline. The increase in November volumes stood 21 percent higher year-on-year, where the growth was led by high speed diesel at 29 percent year-on-year, but motor gasoline and furnace oil also didn’t stay too far behind rising by 18 an 20 percent, respectively.

As per the data by OCAC, November also marked the highest monthly HSD sales since May 2018. The the phenomenal growth in diesel volumes was due to two reasons. First, the restriction on the border during COVID have helped control the smuggling of diesel especially across the Iranian border. This has given rise to local diesel sales by theoil marketing companies.And second is the recovery seen in the economy after covid restrictions were lifted.

Motor gasoline also continued its elevated trend, while The furnace oil that has been witnessing a slide on a monthly basis in the last two months due to the onset of winter season, has continued to move upwards on a year-on-year basis.

FO has made inroads into leading the overall petroleum consumption once again. 5MFY21 aggregates show that total OMC sales increased by 11 percent year-on-year where furnace oil witnessed the highest increase of 31 percent, followed by 13 and 8 percent increase in diesel and motor gasoline.

Rising petroleum demand in the country is a good omen as it shows recovery in growth and economic activity post COVID-19 first wave restrictions and lockdowns. However, slowdown in December cannot be ruled out as the second wave of the virus is gaining momentum. OMCs should not exclude a decline in demand if cases continue to rise staggeringly.

OMC volume game going strong

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Ensuring global Covid-19 vaccine access seen worth billions to rich nations

Industries: 'Peak hours' power rates abolished

Appointments of CEOs, MDs: Cabinet refuses to extend deadline

US tightens travel rules for Chinese Communist Party members

PIA decides to transfer 450 employees from Karachi to Islamabad

World food prices jump to six-year high: UN

Gwadar Smart City Master Plan approved

CPEC projects: China says there has been 'major progress recently'

EU Commission refuses to lift ban on Pakistani flights

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters