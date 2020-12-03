AVN 71.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.33%)
BOP 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.41%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.7%)
DGKC 108.23 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.1%)
EFERT 61.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.57%)
EPCL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
HASCOL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
HBL 130.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
HUBC 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.63%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
JSCL 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KAPCO 28.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 3.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
MLCF 41.11 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.83%)
OGDC 101.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.6%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
PIBTL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
PIOC 95.87 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.77%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PPL 92.03 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.13%)
PSO 207.13 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (2.79%)
SNGP 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 16.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
TRG 72.90 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (7.79%)
UNITY 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 33.29 (0.76%)
BR30 22,332 Increased By ▲ 179.18 (0.81%)
KSE100 42,364 Increased By ▲ 336.92 (0.8%)
KSE30 17,792 Increased By ▲ 124.05 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistani IT, Textile giants among Forbes Asia’s 200 Best Under A Billion Companies

  • The annually released list highlights 200 Asia-Pacific public companies with less than $1 billion in revenue and consistent top-and bottom-line growth.
Ali Ahmed 03 Dec 2020

Pakistan’s IT co Systems Limited alongside local textile giant Feroze1888 Mills Ltd has made it to Forbes Asia’s Best Under A Billion 2020 list.

The annually released list highlights 200 Asia-Pacific public companies with less than $1 billion in revenue and consistent top-and bottom-line growth.

Feroze1888 Mills Ltd, which engages in the production, manufacture, and export of yarn and textile terry products, reported sales of $215 million with a Net Income of $44mn and a Market Value of $189mn.

The company founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Karachi offers bath towels and bath robes, beach towels, flour sacks, and other related products for home, hospitality, and healthcare.

Meanwhile, Systems Limited which engages in the provision of business process outsourcing and information technology-enabled solutions reported $50mn sales with a Market Capitalization of $139mn.

The firm founded in 1977 and headquartered in Lahore, Pakistan offers software solutions, automated and unified workflows, and business processes to the government and private institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle East, and Pakistan.

“I congratulate the Systems Limited Pakistan on making it to the Forbes “Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion 2020” List. It is the only IT sector company from Pakistan which made it to this List,” said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood in a tweet post.

“I have always been a great believer in the entrepreneurship of our people. I am sure these three companies will provide impetus to others to achieve similar laurels,” he added.

Pakistan Abdul Razak Dawood IT sector Forbes

Pakistani IT, Textile giants among Forbes Asia’s 200 Best Under A Billion Companies

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away in Rawalpindi

Govt-IPPs MoUs granted cabinet sanction

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework

STZA being set up through ordinance

G-B: PM announces two new parks

Fitch sees real growth at meagre 0.8 percent

Ex-mill price of sugar down by Rs20/kg: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters