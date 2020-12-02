Business & Finance
China central bank, HKMA studying 'Southbound' Bond Connect
02 Dec 2020
SHANGHAI: China's central bank and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) are studying plans for a "Southbound" leg of the Bond Connect programme to give mainland investors access to global bond markets, the central bank publication Financial News reported.
The People's Bank of China and the HKMA are studying and discussing a "framework plan" with other parties, the report said, without citing sources.
A "Northbound" leg of the Bond Connect scheme was launched in July 2017, giving foreign investors access to China's onshore bond market.
