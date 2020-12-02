Pakistan’s Nov exports ‘highest during last 10 years’: Dawood

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that exports in November 2020 have been the highest during the last 10 years.

“On further examination of our November figures for export of goods, it is pleasing to note that exports in November 2020 have been the highest during last 10 years,” said Dawood in a tweet post, while sharing figures from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

“This indicates a rising trend in our exports and I hope that with efforts of our exporters, this trend will continue,” he added.

The statement comes a day after Abdul Razak Dawood said that for the first five months of the current fiscal year, exports have increased to $ 9.732 billion as compared to $ 9.545 billion over the same period of last year.

He further stated that exports in November 2020 posted a growth of 7.2 percent as compared to the corresponding month of 2019. "We have just received provisional figures for export of goods. I wish to congratulate our exporters that in these very difficult times with resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan and globally, our exports have increased by 7.2 percent in November over the same period last year," he said, in a tweet.

In November 2019, exports stood at $ 2.011 billion whereas exports in November 2020 were $ 2.156 billion.

"This has been done due to the hard work of our exporters and they deserve praise for this accomplishment," Dawood maintained.

The growth in exports in November 2019 was recorded at 9.35 percent as compared to the same month of 2018. This shows the performance of exports in November 2020, was dismal as compared to November 2019.