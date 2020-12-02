CBOT corn futures down

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures fell on Monday on strong export sales, traders said. CBOT most-active March corn settled 7-3/4 cents lower at $4.26 per bushel, after reaching a life-of-contract high at $4.39-1/2 per bushel, its highest on a continuous basis since July 18, 2019.

CBOT December, March and May corn futures all hit new contract highs overnight. Private exporters reported the sale of 140,000 tonnes of corn to unknown destinations, the US Agriculture Department said on Monday morning.