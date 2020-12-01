Hong Kong stocks end higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares closed with healthy gains Tuesday on vaccine hopes and after fresh data indicating China's economic recovery is on well on track.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.86 percent, or 226.19 points, to 26,567.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index surged 1.77 percent, or 60.18 points, to 3,451.95, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rallied 1.64 percent, or 36.89 points, to 2,286.55.