Hong Kong stocks end higher
- The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.86 percent, or 226.19 points, to 26,567.68.
01 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares closed with healthy gains Tuesday on vaccine hopes and after fresh data indicating China's economic recovery is on well on track.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index surged 1.77 percent, or 60.18 points, to 3,451.95, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rallied 1.64 percent, or 36.89 points, to 2,286.55.
