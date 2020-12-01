AVN 71.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (4.45%)
Pakistan

Shehbaz, Hamza seek extension in parole

BR Web Desk 01 Dec 2020

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) representative on Tuesday submitted an application to Punjab Home Department for extension in parole for President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz.

Both, the leader of opposition in National Assembly and his son were released on five-day parole on November 27 following the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The PML-N General Secretary Ata Tarar has submitted the extension in parole application to the home department.

A large number of people want to come and condole the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar with Shehbaz and Hamza, stated in the application.

Shehbaz and his son were released from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday.

Earlier, on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had approved the release of PML-N leaders on parole for five days to receive the body of his mother at Lahore airport and to offer her funeral prayers.

The lawyers had pleaded for their 15-day release on parole, however, the provincial government approved their five-day release on parole.

