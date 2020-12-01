AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Vietnam's coffee prices slightly lower

Reuters 01 Dec 2020

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG: Vietnam's domestic coffee prices edged slightly lower on Thursday from a week earlier, as supplies were building up from an on ongoing harvest in the country. Farmers in the Central Highlands, the country's coffee growing capital, sold coffee at 33,000-33,500 dong ($1.43-$1.45) per kg, compared with 34,000 dong last week. "Supplies have started to increase as farmers are harvesting their new beans," said a trader based in the region's Dak Lak province.

Traders said farmers had harvested around 10% of the crop, adding that the harvest would peak in two weeks. Output from the 2020-21 harvest would likely fall 10% from the previous harvest of around 27 million 60-kg bags, they added.

Vietnamese traders offered 5% black and broken grade 2 robusta at premiums of $70-$80 per tonne to the March contract. Last week, the premiums were $100-$110 per tonne for January contract. In Indonesia, robusta beans were offered at $150 premium to the January contract, unchanged from last week.

One of the traders in Indonesia said beans stockpile continues to diminish after a harvest completed there, leading to weak trading activity this week, adding that trade is expected to remain muted for the rest of the year.

