Pakistan
Senator Shibli prays for early recovery of Zafarullah Khan Jamali
30 Nov 2020
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has prayed for the early recovery of former prime minister and senior politician Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali from heart disease.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter on Monday, he said, "May Allah Almighty recover him from the heart disease."
