AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,262 Increased By ▲ 31.42 (0.74%)
BR30 21,574 Increased By ▲ 184.5 (0.86%)
KSE100 40,987 Increased By ▲ 179.99 (0.44%)
KSE30 17,255 Increased By ▲ 94.8 (0.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

President-elect Joe Biden suffers fractures in foot

  • A follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline fractures and Biden will likely require a walking boot for several weeks
Reuters 30 Nov 2020

(Newark) President-elect Joe Biden suffered hairline fractures in his foot while playing with one of his dogs and will probably have to wear a protective boot for several weeks, his personal physician said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday, Biden's office said in a statement, with the 78-year-old Democrat visiting an orthopedist on Sunday for x-rays and a CT scan.

Doctors initially thought the former vice president had merely sprained his ankle, but ordered an additional scan of the injury.

A "follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures," Biden's personal physician Kevin O'Connor said in a separate statement distributed by Biden's office. "He will likely require a walking boot for several weeks."

After defeating President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 presidential election, Biden will be the oldest person ever to assume the office when he enters the White House on Jan. 20. His health is likely to be watched closely by allies and opponents alike.

Trump, who has not conceded defeat in the election and is contesting the results in court, wished Biden a speedy recovery. "Get well soon!" Trump said in a Tweet.

Biden fracture

President-elect Joe Biden suffers fractures in foot

NCOC finalizes recommendations for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine, says Umar

Curbing COVID-19: Govt has imposed smart lockdown in 5,082 places across country: NCOC

GB Assembly to elect leader of house today

Punjab govt imposes lockdown in nine cities as COVID-19 cases surge

PM, army chief briefed by DG ISI

Nepra urged to revise industrial tariff

Suicide car bomb kills 30 Afghan security personnel

Kashmir issue: Niamey declaration reiterates OIC's principled position: FO

HK's top leader piles up cash at home after US sanctions

Payment of 3 percent fee/charges to CCP: FD's viewpoint given preference

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters