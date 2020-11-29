AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
BOP 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
CHCC 132.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
DCL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
DGKC 105.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.81%)
EFERT 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
EPCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HBL 130.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.51%)
KAPCO 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
OGDC 99.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.17%)
PAEL 33.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
PIOC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PSO 194.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 60.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (5.87%)
UNITY 25.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Print

SNGPL seeks determination of transportation tariff

Recorder Report 29 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) filed a petition before the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) for determination of transportation tariff to be used for issuing invoices to the shippers for using pipeline of the SNGPL for transportation of their gas under third-party access regime.

The gas company data in respect of transmission and distribution costs, depreciation cost, return on assets and variable operating costs has been taken from the SNGPL’s petition filed with the Ogra for motion for review against the authority’s determination of estimated revenue requirement (ERR) for financial year 2020-2021. In petition stated, since the denominator (total capacity) used in the worked example contradicts with the principle as envisaged in schedule-I of the TPA Rules which is main document, therefore, the working of the tariff in the petition follows the principle of actual throughput. The figures used in the instant working are estimated; however, the same will be actualised once the SNGPL’s actual audited accounts for the relevant years are available.

Due to second massive wave of pandemic outbreak throughout the country, the OGRA has decided to hold hearing virtually on 3rd December.

Input volumes of indigenous and RLNG are based on motion for review against determination estimated revenue requirement for financial year 2020-2021.

Total UFG for indigenous has been taken as 10.19 percent for indigenous, and 3.43 percent for RLNG, in line with the motion for review against the DERR financial year 2020-2021.

The UFG in transmission has been assumed at the level of one percent and 0.38 percent for indigenous and RLNG respectively as determined by the OGRA in the DERR financial year 2018-2019.

The UFG for RLNG transmission has been computed on the input volume net off GIC at the SNGPL network in line with the computation of cost of supply of the RLNG.

The petitioner asked for Rs 30.7 billion for net operating cost in motion for review against DERR financial year 2020-2021 for transmission and distribution cost.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

SNGPL seeks determination of transportation tariff

Bilawal lashes out at ‘heartless’ PTI govt

US sanctions Chinese, Russian firms over Iran dealings

US navy denies carrier group moved into Gulf after any ‘threats’

Tough security for IIOJK first vote since semi-autonomy cancelled

MoITT finalises ‘Personal Data Protection Bill, 2020’

Locally-made items: Fawad opposes duty exemption on import

Most export markets hit by virus surge: MoF

HSBC considers exit from US retail banking

Sindh wheat scam: NAB launches inquiry

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.