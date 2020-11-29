Sindh wheat scam: NAB launches inquiry

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday initiated a separate inquiry into Sindh wheat scam under the anti-money laundering act 2010 after important revelations, sources said.

The latest investigation disclosed that the important personalities involved in the wheat scam laundered money abroad, sources said.

The secretary food department Sindh excused himself from appearing before the NAB along with the record by citing that he is suffering from coronavirus.

Evidence regarding the missing wheat sacks worth millions of rupees in Shaheed Benazirabad district have been acquired by the NAB, sources said.