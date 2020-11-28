Pakistan
BISE extends date for enrollment of 9th class students with late fee
- The Secretary Education, in a notification issued on Saturday, allowed all 9th class students of government and private sector educational institutions to submit enrollment forms with a late fee of Rs 500 to December 14.
28 Nov 2020
NAWABSHAH: Board of intermediate and Secondary Education ( BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad has extended the last date for submission of enrollment forms of class 9th students for annual examinations 2021 to December 14, 2020.
The Secretary Education, in a notification issued on Saturday, allowed all 9th class students of government and private sector educational institutions to submit enrollment forms with a late fee of Rs 500 to December 14.
After passing the last date candidates could submit their forms in the board office on the second working day, it added.
Comments